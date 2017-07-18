Internships change outlook
Dustin Burggraff knows the value of learning about the different areas of agriculture. He has traveled to Russia, South Africa, and all over the United States learning about different agriculture practices.
Now he, his wife Lynn and their four children have settled near Mound City and want to share their agriculture experience with others. They have begun an internship program.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.