Darrel Smith: Is US government spending sustainable?
Is it sustainable for the US government to increase spending and borrowing money indefinitely? In June the US government spent over $428 billion. This monthly spending would total over 5 trillion dollars in a year. The US government’s taxes were over $338 billion in June, meaning that over $90 billion of June spending was borrowed money. With record levels of income, the US government is still borrowing money.
