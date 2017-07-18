JAY DAVIS: Season came to an end all too soon

Man, the end of a season is brutal in its finality.

The Post 4 baseball team and I were in the middle of a baseball game, we fell behind by one run, lost the game, and then it was all over. It ends just like that. The umpire says, “that’s the ballgame,” and all that is left is to clean up the dugout and go home. There will be no game tomorrow, no more practices in the evening.