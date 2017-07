Doris Helen (Wacker) Hoon, 73, of Opelika, Ala., lost her battle to cancer and was taken by the angels on July 16, 2017, while at Bethany House in Auburn, Ala.

Born Jan. 27, 1944, in Mobridge, she was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Christine (Schmidt) Wacker, of Mobridge.