Darrel Smith: Hostile prosecution shows partisan charade
Candidate Trump promised to drain the swamp. That swamp may destroy President Trump. Many leftists can’t believe this country elected President Trump. Progressives invented numerous explanations for the election. They’re horrified that Russia may have influenced our election as if America never influences other countries’ elections. The integrity of our elections and any Russian influence should be investigated.
