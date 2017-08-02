NICOLE HAMILTON: Hiking up a wall can be a sport, too

Published August 2, 2017
Share

I’m taking over “Ball Five” for Jay this week and next. In effort to keep this column sports themed, I’m going write about my experience with sports. I grew up playing small-town high school sports, but I would not consider myself an athletic person. Instead, I am going to write about a different kind of sport: hiking outdoors.

Want to read more?

Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.

Ads:

Mobridge Spotlight

Advertisement:

Advertisement:

News Archive




Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.



Top