Leona was devoted to family

Leona Magdalena Schilling was born Sept. 29, 1924, to Christoph “CS” and Katharina “Katie” (Schanzenbach) Schilling in Akaska. She was third in line of five brothers, two sisters and one half brother. She lived on the family farm in Akaska until her mother’s death in 1941 when she moved into the home of her aunt and uncle to finish her schooling and graduated in 1942 from Selby High School.