Verl taught many students

Mass of Christian Burial for Verl V. Walking Elk, 46, of Kenel, will be at 11 a.m, CDT on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at the Catholic Church of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kenel with Fr. Jim Hoerter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge. There will be a rosary service held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Verl Walking Elk passed away on Aug. 4, 2017 in at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.