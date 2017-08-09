Rhonda enjoyed traveling and friends

Funeral services for Rhonda Scharberg, 57, of Mobridge will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Kesling Funeral Chapel in Mobridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home. Rhonda passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at St. Alexus Hospital in Bismarck, N.D.