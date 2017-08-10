News Archive

Filler’s Bakery in Mobridge has been named one of the top 10 places to buy doughnuts in the State of South Dakota.

According to the “Best Things in South Dakota,” the bakery ranks sixth out of the top ten spots.

The website noted “Filler’s Bakery hometown doughnuts are made from scratch daily so you know they’re fresh and delicious. This cozy shop is in the central part of the state in the small town of Mobridge. Not only do they serve a large selection of doughnuts, but bread, rolls, buns, and more are also available.”