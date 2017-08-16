JAY DAVIS: Search for teams to play spreads farther
In the ever-changing landscape of South Dakota high school football there is always something brand new to the Mobridge-Pollock schedule. I have often described Mobridge in terms of our fair city being on an “island.” It seems that every time the new schedules come, we are forced to get on a boat and sail to a new land looking for competition.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.