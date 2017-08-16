KATIE ZERR: This is a teaching moment in history

These are teaching moments in our history.

As the majority of Americans stood in disbelief while the leader of our nation yesterday defended protesters dressed in hoods, carrying symbols of hate and facing the opposition with the Nazi salute, something that I had heard earlier in the day kept going through my head.

In a conversation with Mobridge-Pollock Superintendent Tim Frederick about a bit of a controversial situation concerning a picture of a M-P student wearing a Confederate flag shirt in school, he said “this is a teaching moment for the district.”