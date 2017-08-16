Commission votes to appeal setback ruling
The Walworth County Commission voted to file an appeal with the South Dakota Supreme Court regarding the decision by Judge Scott Myren of the Fifth Circuit Court concerning the special election on the wind turbine setback.
Because the ruling involved a county employee, in this case auditor Becky Krein who validated the petitions, the commission is required to file the appeal if they so chose.
