News Archive

A chip and fog seal project on U.S. Highway 12 east of Mobridge started Monday, Aug. 21, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The chip seal will take place from the east edge of town for 15.9 miles and will take approximately five days to complete with an additional day for the fog seal.

The SDDOT reports traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Drivers should expect a delay of up to 15 minutes through the work area during daytime hours.

There will also be loose gravel on the highway for 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

For complete road construction information visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.