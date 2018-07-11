Area cowboys and cowgirls perform at area rodeos over July 4 festivities

Over the weekend, there were plenty of area rodeos on with local cowboys and cowgirls competing.

The Interior Frontier Days Rodeo took place on July 4-5. The Fort Pierre Fourth of July Rodeo took place during the 3rd and the 4th, and saw a local cowgirl win a title.

Sydney Maher of Timber Lake took home the Ft. Pierre barrel racing title with a time of 15.95 seconds.

The Irene Rodeo took place during June 29-30 and had some good quality rides.

Interior Rodeo Results

Bareback Bronc Riding: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 75, $846. 2. (tie) Steven DeWolf, Rockyford, 72, $627, Tanner Langdreau, Porcupine, 72, $627. 3. Andrew Hall, Wagner, 63, $409. 4. Clancy Clifford, Rockyford, 61, $263.

Barrel Racing: 1. Deb Thompson, Gordon, Neb., 17.46, $1,108. 2. Lainee Sampson, Interior, 17.48, $917. 3. Christy Wilert, Kadoka, 17.53, $726. 4. Cashae McGee, Rhame, N.D., 18.05, $535. 5. Karissa Rayhill, Martin, 18.06, $344. 6. Kathleen Carlson, Kadoka, 18.09, $191.

Calf Roping: 1. Patrick Martin, Lexington, Neb., 10.7, $473. 2. Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, 11.5, $392. 3. Kourt Starr, Dupree, 11.7, $310. 4. Nolan Richie, Webster, 11.9, $228. 5. Nathan Sandoz, Atkinson, Neb., 12.0, $147. 6. Brody Jones, Midland, 12.2, $82.

Ladies Breakaway: 1. Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, 1.9, $1,175. 2. (tie) Mercedes Williams, Faith, 2.2, $871, Jenny Belkham, Blunt, 2.2, $871. 3. Brooke Nelson, Philip, 2.4, $567. 4, Courtney Peters, Hot Springs, 2.5, $365. 5. (tie) Shayna Miller, Faith, 2.6, $101, Lexy Williams, Piedmont, 2.6, $101.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Lane Stirling, Buffalo, 79, $1,186. 2. Cole Hindman, Belvidere, 78, $982. 3. Kyle Hapney, Ft. Pierre, 76, $777. 4. Chet Smith, Rapid City, 75, $573. Jeremy Meeks, Scenic, 74, $368. 6. Cash Wilson, Wall, 73, $204.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Lynn McNenny, Sturgis, 2.0, $557. 2. Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, 2.1, $461. 3. Steve Klein, Sioux Falls, 2.2, $365. 4. Jim Hale, White Owl, 2.6, $269. 5. Jay Mattson, Sturgis, 2.9, $173. 6. Billy Gallino, Wasta, 3.3, $96.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Carson Good, Long Valley, 3.9, $524. 2. (tie) Jason Hapney, Harrold, 5.1, $343, Tye Hale, Faith, 5.1, $343, Tyler Byrne, Martin, 5.1, $343. 3. Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, 5.6, $162. 4. Clint Nelson, Philip, 5.8, $90

Team Roping: 1. Colton Musick, Pierre, Carson Musick, Pierre, 5.3, $807. 2. Clint Nelson, Philip, Jeff Nelson, Philip, 5.7, $668. 3. (tie) Guy Howell, Belle Fourche, Bobby Harris, Highmore, 6.0, $459, Marty McPherson, Piedmont, Blair Lammers, Hartford, 6.0, $459. 4. Tim Nelson, Midland, Jake Nelson, Creighton, 6.8, $251. 5. Rich Marone, Pukwana, Dave Marone, Pukwana, 7.0, $139.

Irene Rodeo

Bareback Bronc Riding 1. Nick Schwedhelm, Brookings, 73, $403; 2. Andrew Hall, Wagner, 66, $302; 3. Andy Gingerich, Peever, 56, $201.

Barrel Racing: 1. Bryanna Haluptzok, Tenstrike, Minn., 16.72, $728; 2. Tammy Watson, Garretson, 16.73, $633; 3. Shaw Nelson, Hartford, 16.81, $538; 4. JoJo Wagner, Hillman, Minn., 16.83, $443; 5. Jodi Nelson, Hartford, 16.89, $348; 6. Ally Zehrer, Dayton, Minn., 16.94, $253; 7. Jolene Loiseau, Flandreau, 16.95, $158; 8. (tie) Jenny Belkham, Blunt, 16.97, $21, Faith Smith, Brookings, 16.97, $21, Stacy Gieck, York, Neb., 16.97, $21.

Bull Riding: 1. Clayton Miller, Ord, Neb., 72, $459.

Calf Roping: 1. Seth Peterson, Elk Point, 9.6, $376; 2. Jay Hollenbeck, Valentine, Neb., 12.4, $311; 3. Gannon Gustafson, Hanley Falls, Minn., 12.8, $246; 4. Miles Garwood, Atkinson, Neb., 13.2, $181; 5. Judd Grover, Cresco, Iowa, 18.4, $116; 6. Dillon Sackett, Alcester, 21.5, $65.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. Molly Hermelbracht, Rosalie, Neb., 3.2, $710; 2. Amber Coleman, Orchard, Neb., 3.4, $587; 3. Josey Poppers, Larchwood, Iowa, 3.8, $465; 4. Katie Bell, Wabasso, Minn., 4.3, $342; 5. (tie) Logan Becker, Beaver City, Neb., 4.5, $171, Haley Brown, Ponca, Neb., 4.5, $171.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Rhett Fanning, Martin, 73, $345; 2. Kyle Hapney, Ft. Pierre, 72, $288; 3. Miles Kreeger, Lake Andes, 71, $230; 4. Kolten Salonen, Gregory, 69, $173; 5. John Thelen, Mitchel, 63, $115.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. Barry Knippling, Chamberlain, 2.0, $389; 2. Billy Gallino, Wasta, 2.4, $322; 3. Chuck Nelson, Hartford, 3.0, $255; 4. Shawn Carey, Highmore, 3.1, $188; 5. Mark Schumacher, 4.1, $121; 6. Darren Lammers, Chancellor, 4.3, $67.

Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Bryce Baker, Ft. Pierre, 6.3, $330, Jace Christensen, Flandreau, 6.3, $330; 3. Sid Hart, Yankton, 7.0, $237; 4. Cameron Fanning, Olivet, 8.1, $112; 5. Garrett Stevens, Hammond, Wis., 8.4, $62.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Jolene Loiseau, Flandreau, Tel Schaack, Flandreau, 7.1, $431; 2. Cedar Jandreau, Marty Jandreau, Kennebec, 8.7, $357; 3. Tanya Goad, Travis Goad, Reydon, Okla., 11.6, $282; 4. Cheyenne Brown, Rod Brown, Ponca, Neb., 15.7, $208; 6. JoJo Wagner, Hillman, Minn., Dylan Peper, Centuria, Wis., 17.5, $134.

Team Roping: 1. Cody Ward, Mable, Minn., Judd Grover, Cresco, Iowa, 6.1, $529; 2. Eric Nelson, Wabbaso, Minn., Dustin Schaefer, Sisseton, 6.8, $437; 3. Matt McCormick, Salem, Jarad Deters, Colton, 7.4, $346; 4. Mark Donnelly, Troy Donnelly, Elk Point, 8.5, $255; 5. Rich Marone, Dave Marone, Pukwana, 8.8, $164; 6. Tyler Suess, Tabor, Terry Anstiene, Volin, 13.0, $91.

Team Penning: 1. Kerry Horn, Tripp, Lisa Horn, Piedmont, Eric Sandbuldte, Rock Valley, Iowa, 33.7, $306; 2. Robert Devitt, Harrisburg, Terry Trower, Dell Rapids, Jim Dunkelberger, Hartford, 44.1, $253; 3. Harold Fischer, Vermillion, Teresa Mead, Jefferson, Steve Skibinski, Sioux Falls, 46.0, $200; 4. Mick Varilek, Geddes, Chuck Nelson, Hartford, Anna Braunschmidt, Garretson, 47.5, $148; 5. Bryan Runge, Tea, Randall Olson, Harrisburg, Katherine Anderson, Plankinton, 48.0, $95; 6. Morgan Tebay, Gary Garbe, Rick Tebay, Alpena, 48.9, $53.

Fort Pierre Rodeo Results

Bareback Bronc Riding: 1. Nick Schwedhelm, Brookings, 75, $284.

Barrel Racing: 1. Sydney Maher, Timber Lake, 15.95, $992. 2. Jill Moody, Pierre, 16.10, $862. 3. Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, 16.17, $733. 4. Amy Wilcox, Red Owl, 16.19, $604. 5. Megan Vanilere, Pierre, 16.24, $474. 6. (tie) Karissa Rayhill, Martin, 16.25, $280, Brooke Howell, Belle Fourche, 16.25, $280. 7. Kari Cable, New Underwood, 16.26, $86.

Bull Riding: 1. TR Stirling, Ft. Pierre, 81, $504. 2. (tie) Josh Barretta, Wall, 80, $373, Chance Schott, McLaughlin, 80, $373.

Calf Roping: 1. Lee Sivertsen, Ree Heights, 9.6, $653. 2. Tyus Olson, Mud Butte, 10.3, $540. 3. Kourt Starr, Dupree, 11.9, $428. 4. Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, 12.4, $315. 5. Tyler Scheevel, Oral, 13.1, $203. 6. Marty McPherson, Piedmont, 13.4, $113.

Goat Tying: 1. Amy Tierney, Oral, 6.5, $506. 2. Karissa Rayhill, Martin, 6.7, $419. 3. Carlee Johnston, Elm Springs, 6.8, $332. 4. Tawny Barry, Carter, 7.2, $244. 5. (tie) Kaycee Monnens, Hulett, Wyo., 7.3, $122, Tarin Hupp, Huron, 7.3, 122.

Ladies Breakaway: 1. Jacque Peterson, Isabel, 2.5, $1,011. 2. Savana Johnston, Elm Springs, 2.7, $879. 3. Moriah Glaus, Chamberlain, 3.1, $747. 4. (tie) Brenda White, Oelrichs, 3.2, $549, Courtney Peters, Hot Springs, 3.2, $549. 5. Calie Turley, St. Onge, 3.3, $352. 6. (tie) Toree Edgar, Oral, 3.4, $154. Shayna Miller, Faith, 3.4, $154.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche, Bobby Harris, Highmore, 6.6, $799. 2. Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, Carson Musick, Pierre, 7.1, $661. 3. Alisa McGrath, Belle Fourche, Devin McGrath, Belle Fourche, 11.1, $523. 4. Sidney Carey, Oral, Sam Bolden, Oglala, 14.1, $386. 5. Amy Tierney, Oral, Jason Thorstenson, Rapid City, 14.2, $248. 6. Trisha Price, Faith, Billy Myers, St. Onge, 14.3, $138.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Brady Hill, Onida, 76, $412. 2. Chet Smith, Rapid City, 72, $341. 3. Kyle Hapney, Ft. Pierre, 71, $270. 4. Trampus Thompson, Sturgis, 70, $199. 5. (tie) Trey Elshere, Quinn, 68, $99, Cole Hindman, Belvidere, 68, $99.

Senior Mens Breakaway: 1. Tom Williams, Faith, 3.1, $689. 2. Glen Hostutler, Midland, 3.3, $570. 3. Mike Nelson, Philip, 3.4, $452. 4. Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, 3.7, $333. 5. Gerald McInerney, Sundance, Wyo., 3.9, $214. 6. Shawn Carey, Highmore, 4.1, $119.

Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Brett Wilcox, Red Owl, 5.9, $596, Jace Christensen, Flandreau, 5.9, $596. 3. Lucas Camac, Kimball, 6.4, $428. 4.Cass Lytle, Prairie City, 6.5, $315. 5. (tie) Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs, 6.6, $105, Miles Spickelmeier, Buffalo, 6.6, Brice, Carmichael, Meadow, 6.6, $105.

Team Penning: 1. Kristi Hoggart, Ft. Pierre, Mary Pat Fawcett, Ree Heights, Lennie Steffen, Colome, 30.6, $378. 2. Mark Braunschmidt, Garretson, Joe Skibinski, Sioux Falls, Daryl Hammerstrom, Davis, 34.9, $313. 3. Kerry Horn, Tripp, Lisa Horn, Piedmont, Eric Sandbulte, Rock Valley, Iowa, 35, $248. 4. Randall Olson, Harrisburg, Bryan Runge, Tea, Katherine Anderson, Plankinton, 40.8, $183. 5. JoAnn Syrovatka, Utica, Dennis Michael, Yankton, Travis Olson, Harrisburg, 43.1, $117. 6. Anna Braunschmidt, Garretson, Mick Varilek, Geddes, Chuck Nelson, Hartford, 64.7, $65.

Team Roping: 1. Braden Pirrung, Hartford, Matt Zancanella, Aurora, 5.2, $866. 2. (tie) Chance Rosencrancs, Jesse Fredickson, Upham, N.D., 5.3, $696. Chase Wiley, Pleasanton, Texas, Martin Lucero, Albuquerque, N.M., 5.3, $696. 4. Ethan Parr, Mitchell, Payton Pirrung, Hartford, 6.2, $414. 5. (tie) Glen Hostulter, Midland, Jesse Hostutler, Philip, 7.0, $245, Bart Ness, Kennebec, Darren Lammers, Chancellor, 7.0, $245. 6. Brody Jones, Midland, Matthew Jones, Midland, 7.1, $75.