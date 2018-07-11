Audrey’s main focus was family

Mass of Christian Burial for Audrey Hagel, 83, of Mobridge will be at a 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 10 beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a scripture wake service at 7:00 p.m. at Kesling Funeral Home. Audrey passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Audrey was born on February 2, 1935 to Ernest and Mary (Collins) Ducheneaux at the Old Cheyenne Agency. She was the second oldest of 14 children. At the age of 6, she moved with her family to Promise. She attended the Promise Day School from first to sixth grade, she then entered Immaculate Conception Mission School in Stephen, where she graduated in 1953.

Audrey was united in marriage to Bob Hagel in Ft. Pierre on March 31, 1956. Two boys were born to this union, Clayton in 1956 and Todd in 1967. Audrey started working for the ASCS office in 1953 and worked there until August of 1967. In 1967, Audrey moved to Fort Yates, N.D., where Bob had accepted a job with Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Co-op Inc. Audrey went to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in January of 1968 and stayed there until June of 1992. She retired with 38 years with the federal government. In 1996, they moved to Mobridge and resided there at this time. Not being a person to be idle, Audrey went to work three days a week at the Oahe Hills Country Club from 1999 to 2009.

Audrey’s best friend and love of her life was her husband, Bob. She loved her boys and their families. Thanksgiving and Christmas were always her happy times. Audrey loved buying presents, making her dinners and just having family around. Bob always said, if it was up to Audrey, everyone she knew would get a Christmas present.

Audrey is survived by her husband; Bob of Mobridge, sons; Clayton (Maria), Fort Yates, N.D., and Todd (Lin) of Mandan, N.D., grandchildren; Dustin Hagel, Weston Hagel, Ty Hagel, Reed Hagel and Karlie Hagel, sisters; Janice Aberle, Sharon Keller, Arlyce Wientjes, Mary Jane Anderson, Lila Long, Bernadine “Bunny Sue” Thompson and brother Tommy Ducheneaux.

Audrey was greeted in heaven by her parents; Ernest “Tuffy” and Mary Ducheneaux, sisters; Phyllis Gunville, Delores Ward, Debbie Lawrence, Marilyn Thompson, brothers; Lyle and Roman Ducheneaux, grandsons; Clay and Stetson Hagel and numerous brother and sister-in-law’s, nephews and nieces.