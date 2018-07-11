Big fifth-inning causes Mobridge troubles in 11-5 loss to Mandan

The 15-16 Teeners were unable to overcome a seven-run inning by Mandan on Saturday in Mobridge at Legion Memorial Field as they were defeated 11-5.

Going into the fifth frame, Mobridge trailed by a lone run, but that’s when things went south as they were unable to stop the offensive explosion by Mandan.

The fifth inning for Mandan was powered by two Mobridge errors.

Despite allowing seven runs to cross the plate in the fifth inning, Mobridge wasn’t completely out of the game.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning, Mobridge managed to answer back with an offensive barrage of their own. Gavin Reinert got things going for the 15-16 Teeners after he walked. Reece Cerney was able to draw a consecutive walk then Zane Reinert got a single. In total, Mobridge scored three runs in their fifth inning. That cut the deficit to five runs.

The Teeners missed an opportunity to score more runs in the fifth inning as they left a couple of runners on base.

After the fifth inning, the Mobridge bats quieted down in the sixth inning but came to life in the last inning. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

Mobridge had two runners on base when they recorded their final out.

Noah Bauer pitched five innings for Mobridge, while Noah Feyereisen came in for a relief effort and pitched the final two innings.

For Mobridge, Reece Cerney was able to reach base twice on walks and scored both times.

Noah Feyereisen reached base three times in his four at-bats including a single and two walks.

Noah Fried went one-for-four at the plate including a single and a stolen base. Gavin Reinert made good use of his lone time reaching base as he scored on a walk in the fifth inning.

Despite just having four hits throughout the game, Mobridge had 10 baserunners in the game. Mobridge batters showed plenty of patience at the plate as they walked six times.

On Thursday, the 15-16 Mobridge Teeners team will travel to Ipswich to play a game, the results from that game will be published in next week’s Tribune.