15-16 Teeners fall to W-I-N

A five-run fifth inning for W-I-N proved to be too much for Mobridge to overcome, as they fell 9-4.

In their past contest against Warner-Ipswich-Northfield, the Mobridge 15-16 Teeners managed to win 14-2, but that wasn’t the case last week.

After Mobridge was unable to get a baserunner in the first inning, W-I-N put together four consecutive hits and scored three runs.

Mobridge was unable to hit W-I-N pitcher, Ethan Gilbert, until the third inning when Mobridge struck back for two runs to make it a one-run ballgame.

W-I-N answered with a run in their half of the third inning to push their lead to two runs.

In the fourth inning, the Mobridge bats stayed quiet.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning, W-I-N started a two-out rally. In the fifth inning, W-I-N had four singles, a walk and a double. Mobridge managed to avoid any further damage by leaving a runner stranded.

In the sixth inning, Mobridge answered back with two runs of their own, but were unable to keep the rally going and recorded three consecutive outs and stranded a runner at third.

W-I-N was able to slam the door shut on a two-out rally. After a Reece Cerney single, Zane Reinert grounded out to the shortstop to end the ballgame.

Cayden Eisemann went one-for-two with a double, a walk and a run. Trace Cerney contributed a double, a walk and a run to the cause.

Trace Cerney started the game on the hill for Mobridge.

Mobridge had seven hits as a team and walked four times. Nine of the ten Mobridge batters reached base at least once in the game.

Up next, the 15-16 Teeners Regionals will start next week on July 23. Regionals will be held in Volga and Mobridge is in a four-team bracket with Flandreau, Millbank and Volga.

The first game will be against Flandreau and the winner will face the winner of Millbank and Volga.