Frances Ice loved her family, friends and faith

Frances K. Ice, 93, of Emporia, Kan., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Holiday Resort.

Frances was born on Wednesday, October 8, 1924 in Timber Lake to John J. and Clara (Thomas) Schweitzer. She married John Ice in May of 1980. Frances worked as a waitress for most of her life.

Faith was extremely important to Frances. She had a special devotion to Mary the Blessed Mother. Frances loved people in general and especially her many nieces, nephews, their families and her godchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, socializing with friends and attending church functions in and around Emporia. She did a lot of volunteer work and received an award one year for her services. She especially enjoyed baking for others and taking people out to different activities. Frances had a very colorful personality and was very happy and outgoing. She was often described as a “sweetheart.”

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Schweitzer, her beloved husband, John W. Ice; brothers, John, Peter and Paul Schweitzer; sisters, Clara Perman, Mary Rydberg Miller, Christina Schweitzer and Ann Ball. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Rosary service took place at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia, Kansas. Father Pete O’Sullivan officiated. Graveside service followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church or charity of choice in care of Charter Funerals. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com