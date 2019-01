Due to the extreme cold the Mobridge Tribune will not be delivered by carriers in Mobridge on Wednesday January 30th. Delivery will be planned for the evening of Thursday January 31st. If you would like your paper prior to Thursday evening you are welcome to pick up your copy at the Mobridge Tribune office after 3pm Wednesday, January 30th. The e-edtion will also be free for the January 30, 2019 edition of the Mobridge Tribune.

Thank you for your patience & please stay warm!!