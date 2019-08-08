Mobridge Weather

12U girls win national title

By Jay Davis | on August 08, 2019

The Mobridge 12U girls’ softball team won the USA 2019 Slow Pitch Girls’ 12-Under National Championship tournament in Sioux Falls over the weekend. The team had a perfect record in the tournament with Watertown Blaze taking second, Sioux Falls Wayne and Mary’s third and Watertown Green Machine fourth. The 12U national champions are: (back from left) coach Heather Overland, Raelyn Aberle, Sophia Overland, Grace Overland, coach Rudy Arpan, Kalli Good Shield, Faith Heil, and coach Andrew Overland; (front from left) Tegan Konold, Selena Arpan, Amber Vetch, Jacy Netterville, Elsy Larsen and Michelle Merkel.

