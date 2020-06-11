13-14 Teeners are mixture of boys and girls

When the Mobridge 13-14 Teeners take the field on Thursday, baseball fans will see a sight they not seen here before. The team will have as many girls on the team as boys.

Low numbers at this playing level prompted coach Donovan Flaherty to reach out the girls’ 14U softball team to see if anyone was interested in playing baseball and the numbers were resounding. So much in fact, the teams features eight girls and just five boys.

The team got its first taste of competition with a scrimmage against Aberdeen in Aberdeen on Saturday. While they would have lost were it a regulation game, the scrimmage did serve as first outing for the new coach and his squad.

“The weather wasn’t great, but it was nice just to get to play,” said Flaherty. “Considering the competition level, we held our own.” Flaherty added that the exhibition game also gave insight as to what the team needs to get better at heading into the season.

Playing for the team this year Jackson Eisemann, Simon Fried, Gavin Farlee, Shane Henderson, Peter Fried, Faith Heil, Elsy Larsen, Mariah Goehring, Sophia Overland, Tegan Konold, Grace Overland, Michelle Merkel and Jacy Netterville.

Flaherty said the girls have been excited for the chance to take on baseball and eager to learn the game. While baseball is new to them, they are experienced softball players. Many of them played on the 12U team that won the national championship tournament in Sioux Falls last year.

As for the boys, they seem to be adapting to having girls on their team for the first time.

“There still may be some boys that have a reservation about it, but overall, it’s been OK,” said Flaherty. “Some, in fact, after seeing the girls play have realized they have to step up their own game.”

The 13-14 Teeners open their season tomorrow (Thursday) when they host Onida at 7 p.m. at Legion Memorial Field.

Flaherty things fans are going to see a very athletic team with a lot of potential hitting the field.

“I’m really excited about the growth of this team,” said Flaherty. “There are a lot of good athletes on this team.”

There are 13 dates against 14 teams on this year’s schedule. There are not many home dates. The Teeners hots Selby on June 15, Pierre on June 19 and Lemmon on July 1. Three more games will be played near home. They play Hamlin in Selby on Friday and play Leola/Frederick and Selby in Selby on June 22. Other road dates are at Lake Norden on June 13, at Onida on June 24, at Leola/Frederick on July 2, at Pierre on July 9 and at Claremont on July 16.

The one thing that may hold team back, at least early on, is a lack of pitching.

“We are touching a lot of unknowns,” said Flaherty. “We really have only two pitchers. A lot of boys are going to have to step up. We do have a couple of girls who are going to pitch.”