13-14 Teeners split games in Aberdeen

The 13-14 Teeners went 2-1 on the road, beating Selby 5-2 in Selby on Saturday after splitting two games in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The Teeners scored three runs in the third and two more in the fifth to back the pitching of Holden Eisemann in the win over Selby

Eisemann, Jack Faehnrich and Cole Wellner scored in the three-run third. Faehnrich doubled to spark the rally. Faehnrich and Blaise Thompson scored the fifth-inning runs. Mobridge had three extra base hits in the game with Eisemann hitting a triple and Kobe Good Shield a double.

Eisemann got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second and allowed two runs in the third before retiring seven of the last eight Selby hitters.

The Teeners won an 11-7 game and fell 8-0 in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Leading 5-3 after four innings, the Teeners used a six-run fourth to stage their 11-7 win in game one.

Jackson Eisemann and Brayden Blom started the six-run fourth with back-to-back singles. Faehnrich singled during the rally before Good Shield capped it with a double.

Good Shield added singles in the first and third innings when the Teeners scored two runs in each inning. Thompson singled, scored twice and pitched the team to victory. Holden Eisemann and Wellner scored two runs each.

The Aberdeen pitcher shut the Teeners down in game two. Faehnrich and Wellner had the only Mobridge hits in the three-inning game. Aberdeen scored four runs in the first, two in the second and two more in the third off Mobridge pitching.