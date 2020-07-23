14U girls run away with state tournament

Last July, Watertown Blaze edged Mobridge for the state title. Not this year, however, as the Mobridge 14U girls trounced Watertown Blaze 16-1 in the championship game of the USA Softball of SD Youth Slowpitch Girls 14U State Tournament in Watertown.

Mobridge took it to Blaze from the get-go, scoring eight runs in the first inning and eight more in the second. When Blaze could not score in the third inning, the game was called by the mercy rule.

Seven different players collected two hits apiece. Raelyn Aberle hit a triple, while Kalli Good Shield, Katy Kemnitz and Charley Henderson hit doubles. Six players scored two runs each.

Mobridge used a late rally to beat Selby 16-6 in the semifinals. Mobridge trailed 6-4 before ripping off a 10-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. The girls sent 14 players to the plate in the inning and turned the two-run deficit into a 10-run rule win without registering an out. Aberle and Mariah Goehring had two hits each in the inning. Aberle and Sophia Overland scored two runs each. Goehring finished with three hits, including a double and a triple. Michelle Merkel, Reagan Weisbeck and Kemnitz scored two runs each.

Mobridge took down Watertown McDonald’s 14-1 in the quarterfinals. The Bridge City bombers built a 14-0 lead before McDonald’s put its lone run on the board in the fifth inning. Kemnitz hit a home run and scored twice. Aberle hit two doubles and scored twice. Goehring went 3-for-3.

The girls blanked Faulkton 10-0 in their second game. The game was low scoring for a while. Mobridge led 1-0 until erupting for six runs in the fourth and putting the game away with three more in the fifth. Grace Overland and Michelle Merkel had three straight hits and scored two runs each. Weisbeck hit a triple. Goehring doubled and scored twice. Kemnitz and Henderson added doubles.

Mobridge opened the tournament with a 12-2 win over Orient. A five-run first inning set the stage. They added four runs to make it 9-0 in the fifth. After Orient scored twice in the sixth, Mobridge put the game away with by 10-run rule with three runs in the seventh. Sophia Goehring led the offense with three hits, one a double, another a triple, and three runs scored. Overland had two hits, including a double and scored three runs. Weisbeck doubled and had three hits. Jennica Berens added a triple and a single.

With the state championship under their belts, the girls are qualified for the national tournament in Sioux Falls next week.