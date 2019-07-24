15-16 Teeners end regular season with home wins

The Mobridge 15-16 Teeners ended the regular season with a pair of home sweeps, taking down Warner-Ipswich-Northville (WIN) on Thursday after taking two from Claremont-Britton on Wednesday.

The Teeners nipped WIN 8-7 and 5-4 on Thursday.

Tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the fourth, Cayden Eisemann led off the inning with a triple and scored the game’s winning run on an RBI groundout by Trace Cerney.

The game was back and forth before that. Mobridge scored four runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third. WIN countered with two in the first, three in the second and two in the fourth.

With the lead, Jack Faehnrich, who came in in relief, retired the side with two groundouts and an infield fly.

In the Teeners’ four-run first, Trace Cerney and Zane Reinert had RBI hits. Eisemann and Carter Tisdall drove in runs in the second.

Braden Goehring, Gavin Reinert, Cayden Eisemann and Faehnrich all had two-hit games.

The nightcap was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Tisdall had a two-out single and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch. Faehnrich came up next and drilled a ball that the WIN third basemen threw away allowing Tisdall to score the winning run.

WIN led 2-0 before Mobridge took a 3-2 lead after three and then led 4-3 until the Teeners again tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.

Zane Reinert hit a two-run double in the third inning. Tisdall singled and doubled. Holden Eisemann drove home the first run of the game with a single in the second.

Cerney scattered six hits over five innings to earn the win.

Mobridge beat Claremont-Britton 5-2 and 13-11 on Wednesday.

The Reinert twins took care of Claremont-Britton in game one. Gavin Reinert threw a complete game, allowing just two runs, while Zane Reinert hit a base-clearing, 3-RBI double in the first inning to set up the 5-2 win.

Claremont-Britton put its two runs on the board in the first inning. Mobridge answered with singles by Cayden Eisemann and Cerney and a Tisdall walk before Zane Reinert sent them all across the plate with his double.

Mobridge added a run in the second. Blaise Thompson led off with a single and came around to score.

Goehring doubled to lead off the fourth inning. Eisemann sent him home with a two-out RBI single.

Eisemann and Cerney finished with two hits each.

Frey and Marlos scored the Claremont-Britton runs. Marlos was the losing pitcher.

Mobridge opened a 13-4 lead before holding on for two-run win in the nightcap. The visitors held a 4-1 lead after one-and-a-half innings before Mobridge went on a scoring spree in the bottom of the second. Mobridge went through the order twice while scoring 12 runs. Four players crossed home plate twice.

Goehring singled and doubled and drove in three runs in the inning. He added a walk in the first inning and scored three runs. Zane Reinert singled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice. Holden Eisemann singled, walked and scored twice and Faehnrich drew two walks and scored both times.

Claremont-Britton tried to rally back into the game with two runs in the third, two more in the fourth and three in the fifth before a Mobridge bullpen retired three straight batters to end the game.

Gustafson and Weiser scored two runs each for the visitors. Frey started on the mound and took the loss.