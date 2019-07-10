Mobridge Weather

15-16 Teeners play extra inning

By Alison Simon | on July 10, 2019

After taking a 6-5 win over Warner-Ipswich-Northville in the opener on Sunday in Ipswich, the 15-16 Teeners fell short 4-3 in an extra inning in the nightcap.
The Teeners made all six runs in the third inning which was enough to keep the lead and finish the first match on top. Braden Goehring went three-for-four with a double and scored a run. Gavin Reinert, Cayden Eisemann, Carter Tisdall, Holden Eisemann, and Jameson Ford all scored runs in the opener.
Tied 1-1 at the bottom of the fifth, the second game went into overtime. Cayden Eisemann hit a double and scored a run in the extra inning and Carter Tisdall crossed home plate for Mobridge’s third point. WIN came into the extra inning strong, scoring three runs for the win.

