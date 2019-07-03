15-16 Teeners take down Clark in 12-4 game

After spotting Clark three runs, the 15-16 Teeners stormed back for a 12-4 win at Legion Memorial Field on Wednesday.

Mobridge did not waste time erasing the early deficit. The Teeners answered with a three-run first inning of their own and took the lead with four more runs in the second. After scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 9-4 lead, the Teeners put the game out of reach with a three-run sixth.

Mobridge pounded out 13 hits in the win. Cayden Eisemann led the offense with two hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Braden Goehring went three-for-four with a double and scored a run. Trace Cerney reached base three time with two hits and a hit by pitch, scored two runs and drove two home. Zane Reinert added a two-for-three game. Gavin Reinert reached base twice and scored both times.

Jack Faehnrich went the distance on the mound for the win. After allowing three runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning, Faehnrich settled down, pitching a seven-hitter with four walks and four strikeouts.

“After a rough first inning, Jack really came through for us on the mound,” said coach Corey Eisemann. “He threw a lot of strikes and allowed very few walks. He allowed our defense to help him, and do their job. We will keep winning games if we can limit walks, because we have been playing good defense.”

Trey Huber and Shane Wicks led the Clark offense. Huber had two hits. Wicks scored twice. Lucas Kanigeiter suffered the loss.

The 15-16 Teeners take the field next on July 7 at Ipswich. They return to Legion Memorial Field on July 18 to host Ipswich at 5:30 p.m.