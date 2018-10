Scarecrow Hollow President Shawn Stickney gets a visitor during an interview about the annual Halloween haunt.

The event is planned for two weekends; Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a daytime haunt for the smaller kids on Saturday, Oct. 27 beggining at 2 p.m.