16U Teeners hold off Leola/Frederick to advance

The Mobridge 16U Teener baseball team advanced with a 7-6 win over Leola/Frederick in the Region 1 16U Teener Baseball Tournament at Legion Memorial Field on Tuesday.

Mobridge took a 4-2 lead with a four-run first inning and tacked on single runs in the second, third and sixth innings to take a 7-2 lead into the final inning. Leola/Frederick rallied with four runs and had the bases loaded when reliever Shane Henderson struck out A. Mantei to end the game.

Holden Eisemann earned the win with 5.2 innings of two-run, four-hit ball, striking out six hitters.

Mobridge got off to its fast start when Simon Fried led off the game with a double. Taylon Carmody walked before Jackson Eisemann ripped a run-scoring single. Collin Tisdall followed with a double to score Carmody. Jackson Eisemann scored before Holden Eisemann got Tisdall home with an RBI groundout.

Simon Fried singled and scored on a Jackson Eisemann sacrifice fly in the second inning. Brenden Begeman scored the third inning run by walking, stealing two bases and scoring on a wild pitch. Jackson Eisemann scored in the sixth after walking, stealing his way to third and scoring on a play at first base.

Simon Fried and Tisdall had two hits each to pace the Mobridge offense. Fried and Jackson Eisemann scored two runs each.

L. Little was the losing pitcher for Leola/Frederick. He led the offense with two hits and two runs scored.

Layne Cotton was dominant on the mound as the Faulkton/Highmore Hitmen dealt Mobridge a 10-0 loss in the first game. Cotton struck out 12 hitters in 4.2 innings of work, while scattering four hits and three walks.

The game was scoreless until the FH Hitmen scored two runs in the third. They took off after that with three in the fourth, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth for the 10-run win.

Begeman, the first of four Mobridge pitchers who combined to give up five hits and 12 walks, suffered the loss after giving up the first two runs.

Tisdall had two hits to lead the Mobridge offense. Simon Fried and Jesse Bearsheart had one hit each. Peter Fried walked twice in two plate appearances.

Four players scored two runs each for the Hitmen. Stephenson had two RBIs.

Mobridge plays the 7 p.m. game tonight (Wednesday). They play the loser of the 4:30 game between the Hitmen and Onida.