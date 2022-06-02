4×400-meter relay team wins state championship

The relay teams rewrote Lady Tiger Track history at the State A Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field, capping it off by winning the state title in the 4×400-meter.

“That was huge,” said coach Bryan Zahn. “They ran unbelievable.”

Zahn said the foursome went into the race with winning in mind.

“They knew they could do it,” said Zahn.

Entering state, the team of Jacy Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson had a season best time of 4:17.35. That number was quickly forgotten when the girls ran 4:07.2 in the prelims to qualify second. That time was new Lady Tiger record, but it would be short-lived.

In the finals on Saturday, the Lady Tigers took the lead during Heil’s second leg and never trailed again. Henderson, in her last performance as a Lady Tiger, took the baton for the anchor leg and held off a hard-charging Josey Wahlstrom of Custer at the finish line to give the Lady Tigers a state title in a relay for the first time ever. Not only did they capture the state title, they shaved nearly another second off their time, winning at an official 4:06.35, with Custer coming in a close second at 4:06.59. After registering the fastest time in prelims, Sioux Falls Christian came in third at 4:07.01.

On Henderson anchoring for the win as last thing she would ever do as a Lady Tiger, Zahn said, “She’s been trying to win a championship her whole career and she got one in her last race.”

The state title is also the first for Zahn as a head coach. He said he had some as an assistant coach before, but the girls just gave him his first state championship.

The new all-time Lady Tiger record replaces the 4:09.46 run by Mandy Shillingstad, Kelly Palmer, Jenny Wales and Jodi Rabenberg in 1993.

In what was a weekend for the ages, the Lady Tigers ran in three more relays, medaled in all three, and broke the all-time record in all three events in the process.

The 1600-meter sprint medley team of Henderson, Thompson, Sophia Overland and Heidi Olson took third at 4:21.7. In the prelims on Friday, the team qualified second with a record 4:20.06. Their time takes out the 4:22.07 run by Shillingstad, Palmer, Wales and Rabenberg in 1991.

The team of Netterville, Heil, Olson and Jayda Thompson became the first 4×800-meter team to run sub-10 minutes, when they took fourth place at 9:53.72. Their time replaces the 10:00.03 run by Shillingstad, Palmer, Wales and Amy Freidel in 1991.

The 4×200-meter team of Overland, Netterville, Henderson and Ryli Thompson took sixth in their event with a time of 1:48.65. They were slightly faster in the prelims running a record 1:48.36. Their time takes over number one all time from the 1:49.25 run by Alexa Schaefbauer, Hayley Borah, Cass Heumiller and Geneva Wollman in 2016.

“They all knew they had to run some of their best times just to make the finals,” said Zahn. “You get there and you think you have a chance, but I’ll tell you what, that Class A field is tough. There’s not an easy race in there.”

For a little more historical perspective, the 4×400 team is the seventh mile relay team to medal at state. The aforementioned 1993 team finished third. The Lady Tigers finished fourth in 1991, sixth in 1989, seventh in 1995 and eighth last year.

The medley team medaled for the sixth time. None finished as high as this year’s third-place finish. The Lady Tigers had fourth-place finishes last year and in 1990, took fifth in 1991 and sixth in 1989 and 2011.

The 4×800 team medaled for the sixth time. The best finish ever was second in 1989. The Lady Tigers finished fourth in 1981 and 1991, sixth in 1993 and seventh in 1995.

The 4×200 team medaled for just the third time. The 1995 team took seventh and the 1997 took eighth.

The Lady Tigers medaled in three events, led by Heidi Olson taking fourth place in the 1600 and 3200. She did it in style, lowering both of her all-time Lady Tiger records. Olson ran the 1600 in 5:16.56 and the 3200 in 11:20.03.

“That field was loaded, too,” said Zahn. “I asked her if she wanted me to take splits and she said there’s no need because she was running with the front of the pack. She went out and stayed right with them.”

Olson moves up one notch after taking fifth last year. In the Lady Tiger past, Cass Heumiller took third in 2011, Mari Reinbold took fourth in 1980 and sixth in 1981, Caitlin Friesz took fourth in 2004 and Daysia Wiederholt took fifth in 2007.

This was Olson’s first year running the 3200. Friesz won the state title in 2004, took second in 2006, third in 2005 and fifth in 2003. Wiederholt took second in 2010 and sixth in 2009, and Leah Riley took eighth in 2003.

Ryli Thompson ran the third-fastest time in Lady Tiger history in taking sixth in the 400. She ran 1:00.99 in the prelims before running 1:01.12 in the finals.

“Ryli had a really good state meet,” said Zahn. “For the stuff we put her through, it was unbelievable.”

On Saturday, Thompson ran three 400s.

Jayda Thompson ran 1:02.26 and just missed the finals, coming in ninth in the prelims. Heil ran 1:02.51 for 12th.

“They kind of ran with no fear,” said Zahn.

Ryli Thompson is just the third Lady Tiger to medal in the 400. Mandy Shillingstad took fifth in 1992 and Kass Keller took sixth in 2011.

The Tigers earned three medals with the 4×800 team taking seventh, Brady Bauer taking seventh in the 400 and Simon Fried taking eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.

The team of Jackson Eisemann, Logan Vetch, Simon Fried and Holden Eisemann took seventh in the 4×800-meter relay at 8:30.05. That time lowers their MPHS record and is the seventh fastest in Tiger history.

“They looked good,” said Zahn. “They went out and ran hard right away. They ran very well.”

The Tigers took seventh in the race for the second year in row. Before that, the Tigers took fourth in 1999 and eighth in 1998.

Bauer ran a personal record 51.02 seconds in the prelims for the 400. He could not get that fast in the finals, running 51.71 for seventh place.

“Brady ran a really good prelim to get into the finals,” said Zahn. “In the finals he seemed to tighten up a little bit.”

Bauer joins an elite list of Tiger runners medaling in the 400. Derrick Orth won the state title in 1997, took second in 1996 and fourth in 1995. Bailey Friesz took second in 2011 and third in 2012. Austin Borah took fourth in 2013 and fifth in 2014 and Cody Schaefbauer took sixth in 2013.

Fried ran two times close to his personal best 42.37 in the 300-meter hurdles. He ran 42.39 for sixth in prelims and 42.59 for his eighth-place medal. Back when it was the 440-yard dash, Alan Schneider took third in 1972 and fourth in 1973.

“Simon, too, ran well,” said Zahn. “That first day he looked really good. The second day, he got a little behind and those other guys shifted into another gear.”

Fried is just the second Tiger to medal in the 300 hurdles. The only previous medal winner was Mike Kramer who took fifth in 1991.

State A Track and Field Meet

Girls Division

Team Scores: Sioux Falls Christian 101.5, Custer 83, West Central 64, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Dakota Valley 42.5, Red Cloud 38, Mobridge-Pollock 37, Parker 37, Hamlin 30, Sioux Valley 30, Lennox 23, Winner 22.33, McCook Central/Montrose 20, Madison 16.5, Wagner 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Vermillion 14, Belle Fourche 10, Canton 10, Beresford 9.5, Ethan/Parkston 9, Hill City 9, Garretson 8, Deubrook Area 6, Todd County 6, Dell Rapids 5, Hot Springs 5, Chamberlain 5, St. Thomas More 4.5, Dupree 3, Hanson 3, Rapid City Christian 3, Webster Area 2.5, Tea Area 2.33, Sisseton 2, Flandreau 2, Milbank 1, Bon Homme 0.33.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Lexi Even, Parker, 12.58; 2. Emma Goehring, West Central, 12.73; 3. Silja Gunderson, Dakota Valley, 12.78; 4. Jordyn Larsen, Custer, 12.81; 5. Emma Buys, Sioux Falls Christian, 13.03; 6. Lily Sidel, West Central, 13.09; 7. Berkeley Engelland, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 13.11; 8. Alyssa Chytka, Elk Point-Jefferson, 13.13.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Lexi Even, Parker, 25.55; 2. Berkeley Engelland, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25.59; 3. Jordyn Larsen, Custer, 26.45; 4. Silja Gunderson, Dakota Valley, 26.66; 5. Emma Buys, Sioux Falls Christian, 26.87; 6. Sadie Berg, West Central, 26.89; 7. Alyssa Chytka, Elk Point-Jefferson, 26.96; 8. Janae Olson, Parker, 27.58.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Berkeley Engelland, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 56.2 (meet record, old record, 56.52, Caelyn Valandra-Prue, Todd County, 2017); 2. Ann Vyn, Sioux Falls Christian, 58.26; 3. Josey Wahlstrom, Custer, 59.95; 4. Kylee Fiddelke, Dell Rapids, 1:00.8; 5. Keelie Kuil, Winner, 1:00.82; 6. Ryli Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:01.12; 7. Jordyn Larsen, Custer, 1:01.22; 8. Taeli Bartz, Vermillion, 1:01.51.

800-Meter Run: 1. Berkeley Engelland, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 2:12.88 (meet record, old record, 12:13.61, Haleigh Timmer, St. Thomas More, 2018); 2. Anna Vyn, Sioux Falls Christian, 2:18.88; 3. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 2:19.0; 4. Ellie Maddox, Sioux Falls Christian, 2:19.86; 5. Emily Plucker, Lennox, 2:20.07; 6. Emilee Fox, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 2:21.49; 7. Corinne Braun, Sioux Falls Christian, 2:22.64; 8. Alicia Ruud, Lennox, 2:23.1.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 5:09.79; 2. Ellie Maddox, Sioux Falls Christian, 5:11.42; 3. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 5:13.91; 4. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:16.56; 5. Isabelle Bloker, Sioux Valley, 5:16.66; 6. Kadense Dolley, Custer, 5:16.82; 7. Lindsey Roth, Ethan/Parkston, 5:20.30; 8. Faith Wiese, Flandreau, 5:20.32.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 11:09.26; 2. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 11:09.41; 3.Isabelle Bloker, Sioux Valley, 11:15.71; 4. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 11:20.03; 5. Ashlan Blount, Red Cloud, 11:27.93; 6. Ellie Maddox, Sioux Falls Christian, 11:29.54; 7. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 11:31.11; 8. Faith Wiese, Flandreau, 11:31.63.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Silja Gunderson, Dakota Valley, 15.42; 2. Lily Ranschau, Garretson, 15.85; 3. Adison Renkly, Sioux Valley, 16.03; 4. Fallan Lundstrom, Canton, 16.09; 5. Brandy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose, 16.1; 6. Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs, 16.5; 7. Jaryn Warejcka, Canton, 16.53; 8. Lauren McDermott, Elk Point-Jefferson, 16.66.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Brandy Pulse, McCook Central/Montrose, 46.09; 2. Sidney Oostra, Sioux Falls Christian, 47.65; 3. Ashlan Blount, Red Cloud, 48.05; 4. Lauren McDermott, Elk Point-Jefferson, 48.36; 5. Reagan Rus, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 48.46; 6. Raelynn Vines, Dupree, 49.67; 7. Rylie Huff, Sisseton, 49.71; 8. Ellie Olsen, Deubrook Area, 49.84.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. West Central, 49.51; 2. Parker, 49.91; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 49.96; 4. Beresford, 50.75; 5. Belle Fourche, 51.57; 6. Hill City, 51.58; 7. Tea Area, 51.75; 8. Winner, 51.1.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. West Central, 1:42.91 (meet record, old record, 1:44.21, Sioux Falls Christian, 2014); 2. Parker, 1:44.06; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:46.21; 4. Winner, 1:47.66; 5. Hill City, 1:48.23; 6. Mobridge-Pollock (Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville, Ryli Thompson), 1:48.65; 7. Vermillion, 1:48.91; 8. Wager, 1:54.76.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Jacy Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson, Landyn Henderson), 4:06.35; 2. Custer, 4:06.59; 2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:07.01; 4. Vermillion, 4:12.67; 5. Lennox, 4:12.7; 6. Winner, 4:15.34; 7. Deubrook Area, 4:15.61; 8. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4:16.85.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 9:21.54 (meet record, old record, 9:26.26, Custer, 2016); 2. Custer, 9:23.8; 3. Vermillion, 9:47.95; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Jayda Thompson, Jacy Netterville, Faith Heil, Heidi Olson), 9:53.72; 5. Lennox, 9:54.77; 6. Chamberlain, 10:01.34; 7. Red Cloud, 10:02.6; 8. Ethan/Parkston, 10:04.85.

1600-Meter Sprint Medley: 1. Lennox, 4:17.88; 2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:19.1; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Ryli Thompson, Heidi Olson), 4:21.7; 4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4:22.06; 5. Ethan/Parkston, 4:23.65; 6. Deubrook Area, 4:26.56; 7. Hill City, 4:26.83; 8. Milbank, 4:30.3.

Shot Put: 1. Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin, 52-6 (meet record, old record, 46-3.5, Lynnae Fox, Newell, 2005); 2. Kellyn Kortemeyer, Custer, 45-2; 3. Kam Wadsworth, Hamlin, 41-8.25; 4. Aubyn Schmidt, McCook Central/Montrose, 38-11.5; 5. Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 37-6.5; 6. Campbell Fischer, West Central, 37-6.5; 7. Emma Yost, Wagner, 37-5.25; 8. Josie Curry Elk Point-Jefferson, 37-4.75.

Discus: 1. Kellyn Kortemeyer, Custer, 165-11 (meet record, old record, 151-8, Sarah Stevens, Hot Springs, 2001); 2. Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin, 160-11; 3. Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin, 131-10; 4. Alice Sedlacek, Custer, 119-6; 5. Grace Peed, 118-5; 6. Kayla Dilka, Rapid City Christian, 117-5; 7. Clara Fink, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 116-8; 8. Aubyn Schmidt, McCook Central/Montrose, 115-2.

High Jump: 1. Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner, 5-7; 2. Audrey Nelson, Madison, 5-6; 3. Savaeh Sichmeller, Sioux Falls Christian, 5-2; 4. (tie) Emersen Mead, Dakota Valley, 5-0, Jade Rhody, Beresford, 5-0; 6. Jorja VanDenHul, Dakota Valley, 5-0; 7. Carlie DeBoer, Hot Springs, 5-0; 8. (tie) Natalie Gass, Tea Area, 4-1-, Erin Heusinkveld, Bon Homme, 4-10, Kelsey Sachtjen, Winner, 4-10.

Long Jump: 1. Molli Thornton, West Central, 16-10; 2. Emma Goehring, West Central, 16-8.75; 3. Julise Shaw, Todd County, 16-7.25; 4. Ashlee VanDriesen, Sioux Falls Christian, 16-5; 5. Lily Sidel, West Central, 16-5; 6. Jaryn Warejcka, Canton, 16-2.5; 7. Allison Ziebart, Ethan/Parkston, 16-1.25; 8. Karlie Goergen, Hanson, 15-10.5.

Triple Jump: 1. Kamryn Schwartz, Sioux Valley, 35-10.75; 2. Ellie Brozik, Winner, 34-9.25; 3. Mataya Ward, Belle Fourche, 34-6.75; 4. Molli Thornton, West Central, 34-6; 5. Adison Renkly, Sioux Valley, 33-10.5; 6. Tessa Pickart, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 33-9.5; 7. Annalyse Weber, Hanson, 33-7.25; 8. Jenna Hammerbeck, Winner, 33-5.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Sophia Atchison, Dakota Valley, 11-0; 2. Ciana Stiefel, Custer, 11-0; 3. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 10-6; 4. (tie) Carlie Schlosser, St. Thomas More, 9-0, Rylee Punt, Sioux Falls Christian, 9-0; 6. (tie) Annie Witt, Webster Area, 9-0, Ella Peterreines, Madison, 9-0; 8. Alcista Dion, Wagner, 9-0.

Boys Division

Team Scores: Sioux Falls Christian 125, Milbank 66, Custer 59, Belle Fourche 47, Lennox 41, Tri-Valley 40, West Central 33, Winner 30, Madison 26.5, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 23, Webster Area 22, St. Thomas More 19.5, Beresford 16, Chamberlain 14, Hanson 14, Deubrook Area 14, Elkton-Lake Benton 14, Deuel 12, Dell Rapids 11, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 10, Rapid City Christian 10, Flandreau 9, Canton 9, Hamlin 9, Ethan/Parkston 9, Great Plains Lutheran 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 7.5, Vermillion 6, Lead-Deadwood 6, Mobridge-Pollock 5, Dakota Valley 5, Parker 5, Hill City 5, Baltic 3, Clark/Willow Lake 3, Bon Homme 2, Hot Springs 1, Tea Area 0.5.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Blake Boyster, Custer, 11.04; 2. Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 11.11; 3. Josiah Adams, Sioux Falls Christian, 11.16; 4. Carter VanDonge, Sioux Falls Christian, 11.32; 5. Layton Johnson, West Central, 11.36; 6. Jade Anstine, Dell Rapids, 11.39; 7. Alex Anderson, Flandreau, 11.53; 8. Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme, 11.57.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Blake Boyster, Custer, 22.51; 2. Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 22.67; 3. Josiah Adams, Sioux Falls Christian, 22.83; 4. Jade Anstine, Dell Rapids, 23.04; 5. Layton Johnson, West Central, 23.22; 6. Alex Anderson, Flandreau, 23.37; 7. Steven Christian, 23.54; 8. Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme, 23.61.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Blake Boyster, Custer, 49.44; 2. Noah Schroeder, Sioux Falls Christian, 50.66; 3. James Pierce, Lead-Deadwood, 50.67; 4. Steven Christian, Lennox, 50.99; 5. Isaac Davelaar, Sioux Falls Christian, 51.29; 6. Willie Walther, Hill City, 51.49; 7. Brady Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 51.71; 8. Eli Gillett, Sioux Falls Christian, 52.84.

800-Meter Run: 1. Isaac Davelaar, Sioux Falls Christian, 1:55.88; 2. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 1:56.79; 3. Kade Watson, Winner, 1:58.65; 4. Ricky Berndt, Deuel, 1:59.18; 5. Andrew Atwood, Beresford, 1:59.92; 6. Miles Ellman, Custer, 2:00.05; 7. Tyler O’Neill, Clark/Willow Lake, 2:0042; 8. Matt Close, Hot Springs, 2:02.15.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Isaac Davelaar, Sioux Falls Christian, 4:17.17 (meet record, old record, 4:17.37, Luke Julian, St. Thomas More, 2016); 2. Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 4:21.61; 3. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 4:23.9; 4. Miles Ellman, Custer, 4:30.48; 5. Dom Santiago, Chamberlain, 4:33.93; 6. Ricky Berndt, Deuel, 4:33.93; 7. Kade Watson, Winner, 4:36.27; 8. Evan Bartelt, Ethan/Parkston, 4:36.49.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 9:24.34 (meet record, old record, 9:28.37, Isaac Davelaar, Sioux Falls Christian, 2021); 2. Nick Batchelor, Milbank, 9:43.15; 3. Dom Santiago, Chamberlain, 9:51.12; 4. Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson, 9:52.55; 5. Gage Grohs, Custer, 9:56.42; 6. Sam Swanson, Lennox, 9:58.67; 7. Luke Rupert, Hill City, 10:00.54; 8. Evan Bartelt, Ethan/Parkston, 10:01.07.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Aaron Monk, Winner, 15.08; 2. Michael Beyer, Tri-Valley, 15.16; 3. Josiah Adams, Sioux Falls Christian, 15.6; 4. Layne Kuper, Lennox, 15.61; 5. Reece Risseeuw, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 15.62; 6. Isaac Jaacks, Elkton-Lake Benton, 15.94; 7. Reed Rus, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 16.01; 8. Austin Strasser, Lennox, 16.04.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Josiah Adams, Sioux Falls Christian, 40.06; 2. Michael Beyer, Tri-Valley, 40.37; 3. Isaac Jaacks, Elkton-Lake Benton, 40.81; 4. Austin Strasser, Lennox, 41.48; 5. Layne Kuper, Lennox, 41.57; 6. Max Orr, Beresford, 41.75; 7. Aaron Monk, Winner, 41.88; 8. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 42.59.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 43.51; 2. West Central, 43.84; 3. Tri-Valley, 44.14; 4. Madison, 44.45; 5. Dakota Valley, 44.73; 6. Belle Fourche, 44.92; 7. Lennox, 45.04; 8. Hanson, 45.26.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:30.2; 2. West Central, 1:30.97; 3. Tri-Valley, 1:31.18; 4. Webster Area, 1:33.0; 5. Flandreau, 1:33.27; 6. Madison, 1:34.27; 7. Hanson, 1:34.5; 8. Hamlin, 1:34.88.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Milbank, 3:26.08; 2. West Central, 3:29.59; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:29.74; 4. Deubrook Area, 3:31.1; 5. Hamlin, 3:34.22; 6. Beresford, 3:35.26; 7. Winner, 3:46.54.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 8:11.33; 2. Milbank, 8:6.34; 3. Vermillion, 8:16.22; 4. Custer, 8:22.7; 5. Deubrook Area, 8:24.9; 6. Lennox, 8:27.03; 7. Mobridge-Pollock (Jackson Eisemann, Logan Vetch, Simon Fried, Holden Eisemann), 8:30.05; 8. Dakota Valley, 8:30.91.

1600-Meter Sprint Medley: 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:38.74; 2. Winner, 3:40.19; 3. Beresford, 3:43.6; 4. Deubrook Area, 3:44.41; 5. Deuel, 3:45.7; 6. Lennox, 3:46.08; 7. Webster Area, 3:47.15; 8. Clark/Willow Lake, 3:49.45.

Shot Put: 1. Connor Christensen, Tri-Valley, 53-11.75; 2. Jaden Witte, Sioux Falls Christian, 52-5; 3. Colton Dillon, Hanson, 50-2.75; 4. Justin Doyle, Custer, 48-6.5; 5. Ryker Trevett, Milbank, 48-5; 6. Christhian Rodriguez, Hamlin, 47-0; 7. Ryan Chapman, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 46-11.75; 8. Paul Hoekman, Sioux Falls Christian, 46-5.

Discus: 1. Trey Smith, Madison, 146-9; 2. RJ Perry, Great Plains Lutheran, 142-7; 3. Jacob Vande Weerd, Canton, 140-1; 4. Jack Hemmen, Elk Point-Jefferson, 139-10; 5. Sellyck McManus, Chamberlain, 138-4; 6. Gunnar Chamley, Dell Rapids, 137-3; 7. Jacob Lichtenberg, Elk Point-Jefferson, 137-01; 8. Kaden St. Pierre, Hamlin, 133-9.

High Jump: 1. Jeff Boschee, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 6-3; 2. Layton Smith, Lennox, 6-2; 3. Mikael Grace, Custer, 6-2; 4. Jordan Stoltz, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 6-0; 5. Reed Rus, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 6-0; 6. James Leffring, Baltic, 6-0; 7. Gage Hohn Ethan/Parkston, 6-0; 8. (tie) Jakob Scarmon, Elk Point-Jefferson, 6-0, Ethan McKnelly, Tea Area, 6-0.

Long Jump: 1. Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche, 21-10.75; 2. Bennett Schwenn, Milbank, 20-8.75; 3. Ethan Burnett, St. Thomas More, 20-5.25; 4. James Deckert, Ethan/Parkston, 20-4.25; 5. Jaivyn DeBoer, Parker, 20-3.5; 6. Kadin Hanscom, Madison, 20-1.75; 7. Dustin Sees, Tri-Valley, 20-0.75; 8. Gunnar Cuka, West Central, 19-10.75.

Triple Jump: 1. Bennett Schwenn, Milbank, 45-11.75; 2. Ethan Burnett, St. Thomas More, 43-1; 3. Jordan Stoltz, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 41-9.75; 4. Noah Price, Hanson, 41-9.75; 5. Jaydon Keller, Webster Area, 41-9; 6. Carter Kreger, Canton, 41-7.5; 7. Kennan Voss, Sioux Falls Christian, 41-5.25; 8. Jaivyn DeBoer, Parker, 41-3.

Pole Vault: 1. Chase Maher, Rapid City Christian, 14-6; 2. Drew Reetz, Webster Area, 14-0; 3. (tie)Winston Prill, St. Thomas More, 13-6, Aaron Hawkes, Madison, 13-6; 5. Jayden Johnson, Milbank, 13-0; 6. Jaiden McCreary, Webster Area, 13-0; 7. Jason Lenning, Sioux Falls Christian, 12-6; 8. Robbie Emery, Custer, 12-6.