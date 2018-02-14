The ribbon cutting at the Grand Oasis on West Grand Crossing Thursday, Feb. 8, was part of the grand opening celebration. The business is now under the new ownership of Rich and Linda Huber. Helping the Hubers celebrate the new business are (from left) representing the Mobridge Chamber of Commerce Ellie Wintersteen, Mobridge City Administrator Christine Goldsmith, Rich and Linda Huber, Chamber member John Badgely (back); Mobridge Tribune Sales Consultant Breezy Kuehl, Executive Director of Economic Development Michele Harrison; and Tribune Advertising Specialist Arden Nelson.