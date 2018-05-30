BALL FIVE: Begeman, Keller did it well

With just the state golf tournaments coming on Monday and Tuesday, it’s almost time to say good-bye to the 2017-18 high school sports season. I can’t bid farewell without a little more talk about the two throwers featured on the front page of sports.

Let’s start with record-setting Trevor Begeman of Herreid/Selby Area. It took 72 years for a Class B thrower to break the 60-foot barrier. Until the next young man comes along, they will all be looking at Begeman’s 60-2.25 as the distance they would one day like to throw the shot put.

A couple of years ago, I found a South Dakota all-time top 10 list so I went to it to see if any Class B thrower had ever gone 60 feet in a regular season meet, but no, it has never ever been done at the Class B level before. So, Begeman not only holds the B state meet record, he hold the B state record. By the way, my list goes 16 deep to where 2006 MHS grad Bill Hardcastle is ranked with his best throw of 61-9.5. The state record is 70-6 by Tyler Schultz of Custer, set in 2012.

Carson Keller put himself in elite company with Hardcastle and Daniel Roberts with a third discus medal. Keller can hang this year’s fifth-place medal along with last year’s eighth-place medal and his seventh-place medal from his sophomore year.

Hardcastle won three discus medals, taking eighth in 2004 and second in 2005 before winning the state title in 2006. Don’t forget, Hardcastle was also the four-time runner-up in shot put.

Roberts, is the man all discus throwers will be measured against. The only thrower in South Dakota history with multiple throws over 190 feet, placed four straight years at state. He took fifth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and junior and won the 2013 State A title with a meet record 191-10.

Congratulations gentlemen, you did well.