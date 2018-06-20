Mobridge-Pollock Upper Elementary staff donated $500 each to the Mobridge Child Protection Team and the fund for the John Lopez tiger sculpture fund and $100 for the Sources of Strength Clothes Closet that aids the district’s students. Pictured are (from left) Fay Jackman, representing the Mobridge Art Committee, Lu Ann Bosch, representing the Child Protection Team, Barb Droog and Jody Kludt representing the staff and Bingo Kindt, who is spearheading the Tiger sculpture drive. The money was raised by the staff donating $1 each Friday to wear jeans and Tiger colors to school. The photo was taken in front of the new tiger mural in the Middle School gym.