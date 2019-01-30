Mobridge Weather

Breaking News: NWS warns of dangerous weather conditions

By Katie Zerr | on January 29, 2019

Due to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden, postal delivery operations will be suspended South Dakota

Retail operations at local offices will be available but may be limited.

There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes.  Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

