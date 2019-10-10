Treating the people of Malawi is Marciano’s life’s dream

What can draw a doctor from Mobridge into one of the poorest nations in the world deep in the heart of Africa?

For Dr. Robert Marciano, it was being able to bring much needed medical care to the people surrounding Zomba, Malawi.

Malawi is located in southeast Africa nestled between Tanzania to the northeast, Zambia to the northwest and Mozambique to the south and southwest. It is one of the least developed countries on the continent and has a very high infant mortality rate and a low life expectancy.

There is no heavy equipment in Malawi. Labor is incredibly cheap, because the men in the country work from dawn to dusk for $1.25 a day. Marciano said 100 men with picks and shovels could be hired to work for $125 a day to do the work required by large machinery. In Malawi people who have a roof over their heads, food on their table, screens on their windows or have a vehicle are considered rich beyond belief. In the U.S. the same person with that property would be considered below the poverty line.

Marciano said he was looking to become involved in a medical project in Africa when in 2014 a friend told him about a missionary in Malawi. The missionary could possibly help with establishing the type of project for which he was looking.

“I always had a desire to work in a Third World country, wanting to build a clinic,” said Marciano. “On my first trip there it took me about 24 hours to realize what was needed was a mobile clinic that could go into the bush. We can only operate this mobile clinic from October to April (the summer in Malawi) because the rest of the time it is too wet to get into bush.”

Marciano travels to Malawi for a week to 10 days, once a year or so, to work with a doctor and other medical staff that travel through the region for six months out of the year. The director of this project is a nurse from Tennessee who works six months in the U.S. and spends the other six in Malawi. Marciano said it just makes more sense for the people to have a doctor who speaks the language and knows the culture. Two Toyota land cruisers make 23 to 24 trips into the area in the six-month time period. The medical staff can see 100 to 200 people a day.

“I am just honored to be a part of this and help put it together,” he said. “We were able to help more than 9,000 people last year.”

There is a set route now through which the group does a series of three clinics. They go into a village in the morning and work until the late afternoon.

There are no established roads in that part of Malawi. Most are dirt roads, worn through the bush, by some vehicle travel. Those paths turn from the dirt road, to a lane, to a path, to a squirrel crossing through the bush. There are no maps, no signs, no cell service.

The situation is dangerous as there are lawless gangs who range through the country and there is always a chance of theft of vehicles and medical supplies.

The vans are loaded with supplies needed to combat common maladies like pneumonia, malaria and diarrhea.

Marciano said the staff is also able to help with pre-natal care and some eye care.

He said they are able to provide glasses for people who may have not been able to see properly for a good portion of their lives.

“We take for granted being able to see to thread a needle or use a ruler,” he said. “For some of these people they can’t do these simple things because they can’t see. Imagine trying to work as a seamstress or a carpenter and not being able to thread a needle or read the ruler.”

When the van arrives in a village, the people welcome the staff as if they are royalty, singing and dancing through the village.

Marciano said the people of the area are extremely grateful for the medical care. The staff is able to work easily with the people of the villages as there is no bureaucracy with which to deal.

Marciano said the reality of medicine in the African country is so different from the U.S. He said there is a ward in the hospital in Zomba where rabies patients are sedated, restrained and prepared to die. He said death is very common in the country and it is not uncommon to see women and children dying in the streets for lack of health care. The family members put palm fronds in the streets of Zomba to alert others they have had a death in the family. Marciano said there are palm fronds in the streets throughout the villages.

Students go to school when they are young, but women in Malawi are not educated beyond the first several grades. Marciano said there are no disciplinary problems in the school because an education is so prized. For some, it is the only way they can escape the area and the poverty. He said for most, even the best and brightest are destined to stay in the village to help their families make it through their lives.

The women are expected to bond with a man and have children, many children. The family unit is the only thing the people can depend upon. They all work together and care for each other. There is no one else to care for the members of the family.

Life’s dream

“I have a real passion for this. My entire life I have wanted to come somewhere like this to work,” he said. “The first stage was to come to rural America to work and then to the Third World. It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to do that.”

When asked if what he found in Malawi was what he had expected, Marciano replied that the country is kind of like winter.

“We know it is going to be cold out there and it’s going to snow and be 20 below zero,” he said. “But until you actually walk into it, you don’t really see it.”

Marciano said it is really sad to see the level of poverty in the nation. It is common for a family to have one toothbrush to share and the prize possession to be a simple sewing machine because the villagers can possibly make a little more money with their machine.

Marciano said in the past five years, he has been able to see the difference in the overall health of the villages. He also said there may not be a visual sign that the work his group does has made an impact on lives.

“Maybe we won’t ever know if one little child that you treated for pneumonia or dysentery goes on to make a difference in other’s lives,” he said. “I just want to take care of the people and make their lives better.”

The project has been a success so far. They are constantly honing the project, making it better from the lessons they learn each year. He will go back in a couple of years to evaluate the program and make the needed changes. He is also looking to bringing medical equipment to the area.

Marciano wants to continue this work until he is unable to physically do it.

“Hopefully then someone else will pick up the ball,” he said.

He said he has been asked why he does the work as it seems an overwhelming task.

He said it is like the story of the boy who comes upon thousands of star fish stranded on a beach. The boy picks up the star fish one by one and throws them back into the water. A man comes along and asks the boy why he is going to the effort when it won’t make a difference.

The boys continues to pick up the starfish and as he throws them back into the water, he tells the man, “it matters to this one, and to this one and to this one…”

Marciano said Malawi is the opportunity he had to fulfill the need in his life to serve the people of a Third World country.

“This was probably providential,” he said. “I don’t know if I chose it, maybe it chose me.”