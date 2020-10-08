Timber Lake came up a two-point conversion short and fell 38-36 to Kadoka Area in Kadoka on Friday.

Trailing 38-30, the Panthers pulled to within two points on a Trent Hansen to Hunter Schrempp 39-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left, but the ensuing conversion attempt came up short of the end zone.

After Kadoka Area took a 22-8 halftime lead, the two teams tangled in a wild, five-touchdown third quarter. The fourth quarter was scoreless until the late Panthers touchdown.

Hansen threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the second half. Hank Kraft had 206 yards receiving and touchdown catches of 46 and 60 yards. Dixon Booth added the team’s other touchdown reception, while Jayce Lawrence scored a touchdown run in the third quarter. Lawrence was a tackling machine in the game with 21 tackles.

Kadoka Area, 5-1 and ranked fifth in this week’s coaches’ Class 9B poll, used 65 carries to run for 319 yards. Gaven Sudbeck ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Tyus Williams had 72 yards and one touchdown, while TJ Hamar added 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Due to COVID-19 causing no in-school learning at the Timber Lake school this week, the scheduled game with Bison has been canceled. The Panthers hope to get back on the field next Friday for their annual showdown with rival Harding County. The game is slated to be played in Timber Lake.

Timber Lake (3-3) 8 0 22 6- 36

Kadoka Area (5-1) 16 6 16 0- 38

First Quarter

KA- Tyus Williams 11 run (TJ Hamar run)

KA- Gaven Sudbeck 2 run (Williams run)

TL- Dixon Booth 22 pass from Trenton Hansen (Hank Kraft run)

Second Quarter

KA- Hamar 3 run (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

TL- Kraft 46 pass from Hansen (Booth run)

KA- Sudbeck 39 run (Hamar run)

TL- Jayce Lawrence 4 run (conversion failed)

KA- Hamar 6 run (Williams run)

TL- Kraft 60 pass from Hansen (Jaiden Ducheneaux pass from Hansen)

Fourth Quarter

TL- Hunter Schrempp 39 pass from Hansen (conversion failed)

Timber Lake: Rushing 20-95 (Kraft 7-48, Lawrence 9-44, Brady Sandquist 2-2, Hansen 2-1); Passing (Hansen 13-21-0-319; Receiving (Kraft 7-206, Schrempp 3-76, Booth 2-37, Sandquist 1-0); 15 first downs; 1 turnover; 5-30 penalties. Defense: Lawrence 21 tackles, Kraft 11.5 tackles, Ducheneaux 6 tackles, Sandquist 5.5 tackles, Patrick Marshall 5.5 tackles, AJ Lindskov 5 tackles.

Kadoka Area: Rushing 65-319 (Sudbeck 24-169, Williams 17-72, Hamar 15-54, Reece Ohrtman 9-24); Passing (Hamar 3-4-0-49); Receiving (Sudbeck 1-29, Williams 2-20); 20 first downs; 0 turnovers; 6-45 penalties.