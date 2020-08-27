A little grace and patience needed in community

Since Wednesday, Aug. 19, when positive cases of COVID-19 in Walworth County jumped by five, 10 more positive cases have been reported.

With this jump in positive cases has officials concerned because the spread of the virus is happening within the community. Walworth County has become a hot spot once again after remaining steady for an extended period.

With this community contact, area residents have been requesting random tests from Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics, without the proper protocol being followed.

MRH&C CEO John Ayoub said Monday that the protocol will continue to be followed at the facility. He said MRH&C is not a mass testing site; patients need an appointment and/or a provider’s order for a test is not a mass testing facility and does not offer tests to anyone.

“Mobridge Regional Hospital’s commitment to caring for people is unwavering,” he said. “We exist to provide high quality healthcare in a compassionate and professional manner for people throughout the region. Over the past week or so, we have seen a stark increase in the number of calls, request for tests, and anxious questions.”

Ayoub said the staff at the facility cannot test everyone.

“We ask for a little grace and patience as we continue to work through the myriad requests of a concerned community,” he said. “Everyone who needs a test will get one, but not everyone who wants to be tested will be.”

If a person is feeling ill with COVID-like symptoms or have had an exposure that you are concerned about, according to Ayoub, calling the triage nurse is still the way to start the process. The nurse can be reached by calling 845-3692 and asking for the triage nurse. The protocol includes first speaking with a triage nurse then visiting with a healthcare provider. That provider will make a the recommendation for testing or not.

“We need to be good stewards of the scarce resources we have to care for our patients and community,” said Ayoub. “We live in a world where everyone wants a cut and dry answer, but the truth is it is not that simple. There is a lot of nuance that goes into every single determination. The reality is that while there are broad guidelines, individual determinations are made on a case-by-case basis.”

He said that there is hope community residents are willing to understand that and work through the process to make the best of the current situation.

“Exposure, in and of itself, is not an emergency,” he said. “Some who test positive will experience no symptoms at all, and those who test negative may still be sick, but not test positive for many more days until the infection has progressed.”

He said residents that have had a close contact with a known COVID-19 positive individual, close contact being defined as 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or more, it is recommend that they quarantine for 14 days, regardless of a negative test result.

“Taking appropriate precautions is the best way to ensure the safety of our friends, loved ones, and community,” said Ayoub. “It is still true today what Benjamin Franklin said, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’” There will be more cases; it is not a matter of if, but when. However, if everyone takes the proper precautions, we can ensure the risk will be as mitigated as much as possible.”

He said now is not the time for complacency.

“With school starting and other organizations around the community opening back up or loosening their restrictions, now is the time to strengthen our resolve and focus on our prevention efforts,” said Ayoub. “We want to ensure that folks are compassionate and empathetic towards those who do get sick, without creating a stigma on top of the tough time they are already going through. We will get through this and we are confident we can get through it together, stronger than we were before.”