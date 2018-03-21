Mobridge man in custody after stabbing incident

A Mobridge man is currently in custody after a stabbing incident that occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20.

According to Walworth County State’s Attorney Jamie Hare, Derek Lee White Owl, 31, is currently in the custody of the Walworth County Sheriff on charges of attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated assault.

White Owl’s bond has been set at $100,000.

Mobridge City police responded to 301 Main Street, in Mobridge where the victim and defendant were located. The victim is being treated by Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics.

White Owl’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday March 26, in Selby, before Judge Scott Myren.