Aaron Stadel had career in radio broadcasting

Memorial services for Aaron Stadel, 70, of Redfield, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Freedom Church in Aberdeen.

Inurnment will at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Bowdle under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Aaron passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Redfield Community Hospital.

Aaron Stadel, son of Victor and Adeline Stadel, was born on Nov. 13, 1951, in Mobridge. During his pre-school years, his family lived on the Stadel farm northwest of Java. Except for a half year during the fifth grade in Eureka, Aaron attended school in Mobridge, graduating from Mobridge High School in 1970.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1974.

Aaron began a 15-year career in radio after graduating from Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1976. Upon graduation, he took an announcing position at KCCR in Pierre, working the midnight to six shift when KCCR went to a 24-hour broadcasting day.

While living in Pierre, Aaron became convinced there was a supreme being with all creative powers who desired an intimate communication with mankind. Aaron surrendered his life to Jesus in a Sunday night service at Pierre Assembly of God Church in March of 1976. That same night, a young lady sat at the other end of the pew during the service. Aaron and Grace Esther Wohlwend were married in December of 1976.

After working at KPFS in Belle Fourche, Aaron and Grace moved to Norwalk, Iowa, where Aaron worked at KWKY. During their time in Iowa, Aaron graduated from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines in 1981. After graduation, Aaron and Grace moved to Mobridge in July of 1981 when Aaron took a job at KOLY. He served as news director at KOLY and did play-by-play coverage for area schools, including coverage of Campbell County Express football, along with State B Basketball Tournaments. Aaron worked for KOLY for nine years.

Aaron became an avid reader of the Bible, having read through the entire Bible over 29 times after his conversion.

Aaron enjoyed bowling. Aaron and Grace joined a couple’s league in Des Moines, forming a team with their friends, Gary and Jackie Buffum. Aaron enjoyed fishing on the shores of Lake Oahe. He also enjoyed golfing and playing softball.

The couple’s two children, Nathan and Michelle, were born in Mobridge. The family moved to Minot, North Dakota, in 1990, where Aaron became employed at KHRT. While working at KHRT, Aaron became the station’s first play-by-play announcer, covering the Minot Bishop Ryan Lions basketball teams.

In 1994, Aaron entered the ministry, serving as a pastor in Scobey, Montana. Moving back to South Dakota, Aaron served for six years as the pastor at Redfield Assembly of God. While living in Redfield, Aaron worked part-time as the sports reporter for the Redfield Press. He especially enjoyed covering the Northwestern Wildcats volleyball program and covering track and field.

Aaron began working at Redfield Public School in 2002, retiring in 2013.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Grace; son, Nathan; daughter, Michelle; aunt, Emma Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

