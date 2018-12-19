Agard charged with felony assault

A Mobridge woman made her first court appearance Monday, Dec. 17, and was informed she was facing a charge of aggravated domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, a Class 3 Felony.

Megan M. Agard, 28, was arrested last week after an incident occurred at the Brown Palace Apartments. According to the Mobridge Police report, an individual came into the law enforcement center with blood on his clothing. The individual reported someone had been stabbed at the Brown Palace. When an officer arrived at the apartment building, he found two people together on the couch in lobby, both with blood on their clothing. The officer found a stab wound on the arm of male.

Agard was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and the victim was transported to Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Agard’s bond was set at $15,000 and she was order to participate in the 24/7 Program. She must not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal substances.

Her next court date was set for Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Aggravated domestic assault carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in the penitentiary, a $15,000 fine, or both.

– Katie Zerr –