Agnes loved God, family, animals

Funeral services for Agnes Healy, 94, of Mobridge, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Cornerstone Community Church.

Burial will be at Mobridge City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation is Friday at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Kesling Funeral Home.

Agnes Helen Baumann Healy went to be with the Lord at Walworth County Care Center in Selby on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Agnes was born on June 21, 1928, in Herreid, to Katie Biffert. At the age of two, the family moved to a farm east of Wakpala. This is where she developed her love of animals. One of her favorite pastimes included riding her horse, Tom. She attended school in Wakpala. She told how when she first started school, the teacher spoke English, she spoke German, and the Native American children spoke Lakota. Needless to say, the first year of school was a challenge.

After school, she moved to Aberdeen and was working in a hotel, that is where she met Herbert Baumann. He was working for the railroad at the time. They married on June 23, 1948, in Aberdeen. They traveled around North and South Dakota. Herbert worked seasonal road construction. They moved to Wakpala where six children were born to this union.

Agnes came to know the Lord as her Savior while attending church at the Carmel Indian Mission. She taught Sunday school, helped with Vacation Bible School and wherever needed. She loved to sing. She also helped at the Wakpala School as a substitute cook.

Her life changed in 1974 when Herbert passed away. For the next three years she concentrated on raising and caring for her family. As her youngest child graduated from high school, she went to work full-time at Mobridge Regional Hospital in the housekeeping department, retiring from there in June 1993.

That same year, on Aug. 20, she married James Healy and joined him in ministry work for American Indian Crusades. She loved working by Jim’s side as they traveled sharing the love of Jesus. When Jim’s health began to fail, they retired to Mobridge to be near her children.

Jim passed away on July 27, 2010. Agnes continued to live in Mobridge, sharing her love of Jesus with everyone she talked to. Her favorite book was the Bible and she did not hesitate to pray for you or have a kind word. She not only loved and cared for animals, she loved people, and most of all she loved her family.

She entered Mobridge Care Center on Jan. 27, 2017, and remained there until its closing, and then was transferred to Walworth County Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, in 1974, and Jim, in 2010; son-in-law, Joe Sam; mother, grandparents, several uncles and aunts; and her very special cousin, Esther Zimoski.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Baumann of Wakpala, Archie Baumann of Ft. Pierre, Dwight (Bobbie) Baumann of Mobridge, David (Pat) Baumann of Mobridge, Kathy Sam of Wakpala, and Marilyn Rinderneck of Mobridge; nine grandchildren, Jedrey (Kara) Baumann, Larissa (Clint) Freeman, Jessica Baumann, Jordan Baumann, Scott Baumann, Rodney Sam, Stacey Sam, Sarah Sam, and Morgan Rinderneck; 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

