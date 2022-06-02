Agnes Pfeifer was skilled at embroidery

Funeral services for Agnes Pfeifer, 94, of Mobridge and formerly of McLaughlin, were held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Burial was in the Lutheran Cemetery in McLaughlin under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Agnes passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Walworth County Care Center in Selby.

Agnes Pfeifer, a daughter of Fred and Christina (Bauer) Metzger, was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1930, in rural Corson County near McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is where she attended school and lived most of her life.

She married Ralph Pfeifer in 1951 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in McLaughlin. They farmed on their farm seven miles northeast of McLaughlin, where they also raised five children.

After her husband, Ralph, passed away in 1982, she moved from the farm into the town of McLaughlin. Steve Pfeifer (her son), then took over the Pfeifer farm operation along with his wife, Debbie, and their three daughters. Most recently, she resided at Prairie Sunset Village in Mobridge, where she continued her hobbies of bingo, puzzles and embroidery. She also added other crafts, yoga and bird feeding, to her activities. She was so skilled at embroidery that her beautiful kitchen towels were sought by many friends and family.

Agnes was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in McLaughlin for many years. She was also very active at the Senior Citizen’s Center.

Agnes is known to give her best hugs to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the sunshine of her day when they came for a visit.

Agnes is survived by two sons, Randy Pfeifer and Steven Pfeifer, with wife, Deb, and three daughters, all of McLaughlin; and three daughters, Cheryl Adair, with husband, Lane, of Sun City West, Arizona, Valerie Hill of Tucson, Arizona, and Brenda Ryckman of Pierre; two sisters, Irene Plush and Alice Middaugh; along with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

