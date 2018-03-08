Agnes Salverson passes away

Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes Salverson, 81, of Mobridge, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, followed by cremation.

Inurnment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Union Hill, Minn., under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday with a liturgical wake service and rosary at 7 p.m. at Kesling Funeral Home.

Agnes was called home on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Agnes L. (Witt) Salverson was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in New Prague, Minn. She had one younger brother, William “Bill” Witt. Agnes attended country school in Union Hill and graduated high school in New Prague.

Following graduation, she went to work in Minneapolis, Minn., as a bookkeeper in the accounting office of Encyclopedia Britannica, News Realtors and Weston Engraving, where she retired from in 1996 and married Richard on March 2, 2006. She made many friends while living in Mobridge. She loved antiquing, gardening, traveling, spending time with friends and working at the Pheasant Drive-in Theater.

Agnes is survived by her nieces, Therese (Dean) Wolfgram of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Bonnie (Kevin) White of Bricely, Minn.; nephew, Joe (Kelly) Witt of Shakopee, Minn.; two great-nephews, Jonathan and Connor Wolfgram of Cottage Grove; two great-nieces, Marie and Julia Witt of Shakopee; and sister-in-law, Penny Witt of Shakopee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Mary Witt; brother, William Witt; and husband, Richard Salverson.