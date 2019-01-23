Agnes Schlomer painted many houses in area

Memorial services for Agnes Schlomer, 89, will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan., 25, 2019, at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Gillette, Wyo.

Christian Victory funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Interment will be at Glenham Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Home of Gillette.

Agnes Caroline Schlomer was born on Dec. 13, 1929, to Alfred and Anna Hanson on the family farm north of Glenham. She grew up helping on the family farm. She attended rural school through the eighth grade.

On Dec. 3, 1950, she married Gerhard Victor Schlomer at Norway Lutheran Church north of Glenham, where she had been a member from birth. She was the fourth daughter of Alfred and Anna Hanson to marry a son of John and Hanna Schlomer.

Agnes and Gerhard moved to Rapid City in 1951 and back to the Glenham area in 1952. In 1957, they moved to a farm north of Herreid and farmed for three years. Agnes helped with milking the cows and other farm chores while raising her family. In 1960, the family moved back to a farm southwest of Glenham and she continued to farm and milk cows.

She enjoyed painting and she and her sister, Myrtle, painted many homes, inside and outside, around the Glenham and Mobridge area. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards, visiting with family and friends. With such a large family, Agnes was an accomplished cook. There were no “strangers” in her home. She made everyone feel welcome. Agnes had a happy disposition.

After getting married to Gerhard, she was a member of St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glenham, and active in their women’s group until she moved to Gillette in March of 2016, where she attended Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church until her death on Jan. 18, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol (Marvin) Schlomer of Glenham; one daughter, Marilyn (Ralph) Randall of Gillette; four sons, Marco (Susan) Schlomer of Upton, Wyo., Marlo (Jelayne) Schlomer of Gillette, Marlin (Peggy) Schlomer of Windsor, Colo., and Marion (Corrine) Schlomer of Mobridge; 21 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jennie Carlson; brother, Clarence Hanson; brother-in-law, Victor Schlomer; and sisters-in-law, Josephine Hanson, Maria Schlomer and Lorraine Fowler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerhard; son, Marvin; two brothers, six sisters, one granddaughter, one granddaughter-in-law, and one great-granddaughter.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in Agnes’ name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, Wyo., 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerguneralgillette.com.