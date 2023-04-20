Al Hochhalter was longtime owner of Westside Meats

Funeral service for Elmer “Al” Hochhalter, 89, of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Al passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Al was born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Wishek, North Dakota, to Edward and Lydia (Eisenbeis) Hochhalter. As a teenager, Al left Wishek and went to work at whatever jobs were available at that time, eventually finding his way into the meat business.

Al married Eunice Seura on Feb. 21, 1953, in South Dakota, having four children together. After having their first child, they moved to Grand View, Missouri, eventually returning to Aberdeen where they later divorced.

Al went on to purchase a meat shop in Groton and eventually moved to Ipswich where he owned Al’s Meat Shop. Al sold his meat shop in Ipswich and a year later, Al and Carla Lang purchased Westside Meats in Mobridge, where he eventually retired.

During Al’s retirement, you could find him out in his yard with dogs, tending to his gardens, enjoying his flowers and the many birds that visited the yard.

Grateful for having shared in Elmer’s life are his sons, Jeffrey Hochhalter, Gregory (Patty) Hochhalter and Mark Hochhalter; daughter, Cindy Christy; grandchildren, Justin and Denise Hochhalter, Preston Walther, Tonya and Guthrie Capossela, Traci Hochhalter-Masau and Tavi Masau, Tiffany Hochhalter and Sonny Schiley, Elizabeth and Bryan Hofer, Vincent Christy, John and Christo Christy; Tom and Chris Lang; 22 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Wilma Guthmiller.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lydia; his sister, Betty Seidschlaw; his partner, Carla Lang; son-in-law, Steve Christy; and twin infant granddaughters.