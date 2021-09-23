Mobridge Weather

Albers arrested on felony arson charge

By Katie Zerr | on September 23, 2021

A Mobridge businessman was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 15, on a felony warrant for arson in connection with a fire at Bridge City Liquors in February 2019.
According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, officers arrested Rhett Albers at his home on First Avenue West after a grand jury indicted him on the arson charge.
The charge of arson in the first degree is defined as any person who starts a fire or causes an explosion with the intent to destroy any occupied structure of another is guilty of first-degree arson. First degree arson is a Class 2 felony. The investigation was spearheaded by Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and assisted by the Mobridge Police Department.
Albers was released on a $25,000 bond and will make his first court appearance on Monday, Sept. 27.

