Albert Berger owned Mobridge bowling alley

Albert G. Berger, 82, of Bismarck, N.D., died peacefully on March 28, 2018, at Richardton Health Center in Richardton, N.D.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.

Burial was in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan, N.D., under the direction of Bismarck Funeral Home.

Albert was born on June 4, 1935, in St. Vincent, N.D., to Kasper and Pauline (Weber) Berger. HE was raised and educated in New Salem, N.D., and graduated high school in Hazen, N.D., in 1953.

Albert served in the Army from July 29, 1954, to July 17, 1956, when he was honorably discharged. He attained the rank SP3. During his enlistment, he was stationed in Germany.

Albert was united in marriage to Mary Allers on July 30, 1960, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

He earned his associates degree from Bismarck Junior College in 1961.

During his working years, he started in Gambles and at a bakery, worked in and also owned three bowling centers and a drive-in theater. After retiring, he worked for the Sweetheart Bread Co., UPS and Walmart as he was always keeping busy.

In his spare time, he liked to bowl, fish and hunt. He like to travel, went on several cruises and visited 49 of the 50 states.

Al and Mary were snowbirds and spent many winters in Arizona and the last three winters in Florida.

He was a lifetime member of the Order of the Moose, Order of the Eagles and VFW and a member of the American Legion/Amvets.

Albert is survived by his wife, Mary of Richardton; his son, Ron of Mobridge; daughter, Lori (Chuck) Dupre of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; sisters, Clara Wuertz of Mandan, Mae Steele of Lincoln, Neb., and Virginia Jones of Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers, four sisters and other various relatives.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to New Hope Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 422, Mobridge, S.D., 57601.