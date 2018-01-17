Alfreda Wallace was respected businesswoman

Mass of Christian Burial for Alfreda Wallace, 88, of Mobridge, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Kenel Catholic Church with services starting at 7 p.m.

Alfreda passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Long View, Wash.

Rose Alfreda Martin-Wallace (Wowakan win, Spiritual Woman) was born in 1927 at home and was the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters born to Frank and Mary Martin. She grew up in the country along the Missouri River on the Standing Rock Reservation. She was brought up in her father’s cattle business and she grew up a horse woman. Alfreda herded cattle, broke horses, put up hay and did the same work the ranch hands did back then.

Alfreda was a fluent Lakota speaker as both her parents were, and English was her second language. She engaged in traditional Native activities, attending powwows and rodeos on the reservation.

Alfreda married Lew Wallace in 1954 in Kenel. They lived in Kenel as Lew operated a saw mill until the Oahe Dam was built, which flooded the land, including his business. In 1960, Lew and Alfreda moved the family to Oregon where they lived for 18 years. Alfreda started her Avon business and ran it for many years, and it was very important for her to make all her customers happy. Their Avon was always on time and they would always get what they ordered. Alfreda loved working with all the new people she met in Hillsboro, Ore. She was a Lakota woman from a very small community in Kenel, but she took to Hillsboro and was very successful gaining friends and maintaining her Avon business. Alfreda then went to work in the jewelry business they started in Oregon before moving it back to Mobridge in 1978. After Lew retired in 2005, Alfreda started the Rolling Plains business, selling Black Hills Gold jewelry and Native craft items. She retired at 87 following Lew’s death.

Alfreda was known as a kind woman and was well respected by the Mobridge community as well as the Native community from both Standing Rock and Cheyenne River. She was devoted to her family and the Catholic Church.

Lew and Alfreda had six children, Lew (Cynthia Keiser-Wallace), Hiram (Monica Lane-Wallace), Theodora (Thomas Hardcastle), Lori (Ron Elmore), Michele (Melvin Hill) and Martin (deceased). They had 12 grandchildren, Amber Crossley, Chad Wallace (deceased), Samantha Wallace-Savageau (Floyd), Eric Hawker (Tami Hawker), Erin Hawker (Fred Neufeld), Guthrie Capossela (Tonya), Marty Wallace (Laura), Amber Yarbor (Ryan), Sydney Wallace, Brett Lang, Jason Hill and Baylei Hill. She had 17 great-grandchildren, Dylan Crossley, Tia Crossley, Hayley Peddycord, Zachary Hawker, Madeline Hawker, Abigail Hawker, Gracie Hawker, Kaleb Hawker, Tyson (Michellie) Bearsheart, Taya Bearsheart, Trenten Bearsheart, Sage Neufeld, Leah Yarbor, Izzey Yarbor and Ruby Yarbor, and one great-great-grandchild, Skyla Bearsheart. Alfreda also had several nieces, nephews, cousin and Theresa Martin, her last remaining first cousin.