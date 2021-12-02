Alice Pollock made legendary chocolate chip cookies

The funeral for Alice L. (Meisner) Pollock, 95, of Pollock, was held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church with Pastor Floyd Haan officiating.

Burial was at Spring Valley Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Alice L. Pollock died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, of natural causes, with family present.

Her heart was always open to family and friends and her chocolate chip cookies were legendary. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, and her favorite hobby was sitting in her chair doing crossword puzzles. A lifelong learner, she read the newspaper daily and enjoyed a wide variety of periodicals.

Alice was born to Clarence and Alma (Dienert) Meisner on a farm south of Pollock. She attended Gale School from 1932 to 1940. The school was two miles from her home, and she had fond memories of her one-room school days.

In 2019, some of her memories were included in Betsey DeLouche’s book, “Country Schools: Past and Present Volume 3.” Those memories also included going to school with sled and horse, having her dog meet her to receive her leftover school lunch, and disciplined students sitting on a stool in the corner. Alice said, “I never had to sit on the stool.” Additionally, at a declam meet in Mound City, she remembered performing a speech about a boy on the church steps who wanted to shine shoes for money to help his mother. Alice said, “I was in the dramatic category and brought people to tears.” Alice continued her education at Pollock High School, graduating in 1944.

After high school, Alice worked at Boschker’s Grocery Store, and John Pollock wooed her with his fudge making ability. They were united in marriage on Dec. 16,1946. As a widower, John brought into the marriage a young son, James, who Alice loved as her own. Alice was a homemaker who cared for her family, friends, and neighbors with gracious love, expecting nothing in return.

Survivors include son, James (Betsy) Pollock of Pierre; daughters, Jessye (Wes) Eberhart of Pollock, and Alicia (Joe) Swift of New Ulm, Minnesota; grandchildren, Vincent (Julia) Eberhart, Nathan (Joni) Eberhart, Eric (Katrina) Eberhart, Joel (Kylie) Eberhart, Stephanie Redlin, Cassie (Jalen) Getting, Maggie Swift, John Swift, and Matthew Swift; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Alice was preceded in death by husband, John Pollock; daughter, Margaret “Cuddy” Pollock; and parents, Clarence and Alman Meisner.

