South Dakota Department of Social Services employees (from left) Jennifer Aberle, Kaitlyn Newman and Abby Badten, decorate the Angel Tree at Great Western Bank on Monday, Nov. 19. The angel ornaments on the tree have the names of children in foster care, and suggestions for gifts. Donators are asked to choose an ornament and return unwrapped gifts to the bank no later than Monday, Dec. 7. The ornaments should also be returned with the gift. The gifts will be wrapped and delivered to area children before Christmas Eve.